Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $249.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

