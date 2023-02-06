Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

