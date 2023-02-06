Jump Financial LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $230.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.27. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

