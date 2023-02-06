Jump Financial LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 49.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,156.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

