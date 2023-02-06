Jump Financial LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCB opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

