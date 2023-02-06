Jump Financial LLC Invests $476,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

