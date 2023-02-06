Jump Financial LLC Invests $508,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

