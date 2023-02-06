Jump Financial LLC Invests $540,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $8,898,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.