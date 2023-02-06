Jump Financial LLC Invests $540,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $8,898,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

