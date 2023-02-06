Jump Financial LLC Invests $548,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

