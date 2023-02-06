Jump Financial LLC Invests $551,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.16 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.