Jump Financial LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $9,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EGLE opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.