Jump Financial LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.