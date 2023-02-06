Jump Financial LLC Purchases 300 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

World Acceptance Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 20.53. The stock has a market cap of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.70.

World Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.