Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Up 6.6 %

Veritiv stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.71. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

