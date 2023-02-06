Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.83. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

