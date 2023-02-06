Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

GMRE stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

