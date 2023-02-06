Jump Financial LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.



