Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GTHX opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

