Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

RARE opened at $45.73 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

