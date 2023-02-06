KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 176,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Trading Down 1.8 %

KBH opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

