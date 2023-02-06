Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

