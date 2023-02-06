Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

