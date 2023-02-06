LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $47.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,173.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,971 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

