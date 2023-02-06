Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

