Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,509 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,325 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,733 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

