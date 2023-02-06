Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LYV opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Get Rating

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

