LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

