Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 277.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $7,250,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.