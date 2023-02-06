Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEI stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

