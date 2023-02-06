Michael S. Turner Sells 1,579 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 1,579 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $14,479.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Read More

