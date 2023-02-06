Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.