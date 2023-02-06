National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,859.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 131,145 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,769.9% during the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 38,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,952.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,226.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 366,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 338,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

