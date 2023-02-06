NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NCR were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in NCR by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

