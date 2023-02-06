NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,616 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NewMarket by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in NewMarket by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NewMarket stock opened at $361.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

