Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,897 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $56.26 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

