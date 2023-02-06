Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.