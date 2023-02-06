Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,798 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

NYSE MAC opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.