Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Stock Down 4.7 %

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $203.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.