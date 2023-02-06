Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,535 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

