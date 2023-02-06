Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,470 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after buying an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

