Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,752 shares of company stock worth $1,810,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

