Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,120 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.