Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:AWI opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $99.21.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

