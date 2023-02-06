Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 140,212 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $17.79 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.