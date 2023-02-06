Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.