Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

