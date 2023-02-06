Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $70.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

