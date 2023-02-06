Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after acquiring an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

