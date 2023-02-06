Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 663.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $5,651,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $5,946,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Price Performance

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

