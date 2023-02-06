Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,951 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

